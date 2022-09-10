Barkley And World Wide Wes On Why The Knicks Didn’t Bite On The Donovan Mitchell Trade

The long-rumored New York Knicks/Utah Jazz deal for Donovan Mitchell fell through recently and Utah ended up shipping their star guard to Cleveland.

Give Utah GM Danny Ainge credit - he was asking for a lot and got it. It’s hard to do a deal with him and come out on top.

In the past, New York probably would have gotten fleeced. Cleveland was apparently asking for former Duke star RJ Barrett and Quentin Grimes, in addition to most of their unprotected first round draft picks.

New York was offering Barrett, Obi Toppin, Mitchell Robinson and three unprotected first round picks.

The reason we mention it again is because of Charles Barkley.

During an interview with Sirius/XM, Barkley revealed that he had talked to William Wesley, aka Worldwide Wes, and Wes said the Knicks weren’t buying: “He said, ‘Oh man, don’t go by the media stuff. They (Jazz) wanted my wife, my kids, they wanted my grandkids. They were just trying to rip somebody off.’”

Which, given the past, has to be encouraging for Knicks fans.