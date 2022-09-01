Joey Baker Update

Joey Baker is at Michigan now, of course, after a late transfer. He’s fully healthy and working with the team.

Michigan fans are eager to see what he brings to the team and this site breaks him down pretty well.

The focus is on three point shooting of course, since that’s his calling card.

You know what’s missing in this review?

Any discussion of defense. It’s all about his offensive skills.

Baker became a better defender at Duke but he’s not a great defender. He was erratic offensively, which cost him, but defense was a much bigger limitation.

We don’t follow Michigan closely enough to know Juwan Howard’s defensive scheme, but in man-to-man, Baker can be a weakness. And if he’s not shooting well, then doubly so.

In the article, Baker talks a bit about three point shooting but says he has other parts of his game that we didn’t see at Duke. That’ll be nice to see.