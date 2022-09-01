Wendell Carter Ready To Make A Leap This Season?

It’s kind of hard to believe that former Blue Devil Wendell Carter is only 23. It seems like he was at Duke a long time ago, doesn't it?

Nonetheless, he’s only been out five years and is now heading into his sixth NBA season.

Last year, in his second season with Orlando, Carter hit another level. He averaged 15 points and 10 boards a night, but in the latter part of the season, he was near All-Star territory with 19.6 ppg and 11.6 rebounds.

He told the Magic Insider how he can keep improving: “[f]or myself, defensively being able to guard one through five. Getting in better shape and building off my confidence that I started to tap into at the end of last season. Those last 30 games, I felt like I definitely tapped into a different side of myself.”

Carter has continued to improve, but the nice thing for Orlando is that he has a lot of help. Franz Wagner is back, Jonathan Isaac should be at some point and the Magic picked up Brotherhood member Paolo Banchero with the #1 pick in the draft this past June.

So not only will Carter have a lot of help inside, he’ll also have enough talent around him to allow him to shine. Watching Orlando this season is going to be fun for Duke fans.