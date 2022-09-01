Coach K Honored By Gov. Roy Cooper

Former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski scored a big honor Thursday as North Carolina governor Roy Cooper awarded him the Order Of The Longleaf Pine.

It’s the highest honor the state can give.

Cooper was gracious enough to wear a Duke blue tie even though is a UNC man through and through. Even his dog wore Duke blue. In his comments, he said this:

“I’m a Carolina fan, Tar Heel born and bred and all that. I would never pretend otherwise. You got to be true to yourself, but you also have to be able to see through your bias and not only recognize greatness, but appreciate it.”

Well said, especially in the Triangle.

For his part, Coach K talked about the rivalry a bit and how It is and is not important. He also emphasized that his family has become part of the state and would do everything he can to help make it the best it can be.