YouTube Gold: Reggie Miller

Reggie Miller was one of the most unique players in NBA history. At 6-7 and just 195 - which, by the way is exactly what 7-1 Chet Holmgren weighs - he was painfully thin. Still is. He’s just one of those people who will always be slender.

As a young player, he was Cheryl’s Little Brother as sister Cheryl was an iconic women’s player.

It took him some time to emerge from her shadow but when he got to the Indiana Pacers, the world saw a spectacular shooter and, also, a spectacular clutch player.

Toss in his famously contentious relationship with Knicks super fan filmmaker Spike Lee, when the Knicks were actually dangerous, and you had the makings of an iconic player.

Worse, despite his slight frame (or perhaps because of it), Miller was an all-time trash talker.

As he has said, he had an awkward release but he perfected it.

You can put him down with Larry Bird, Rick Barry, Sam Jones and anyone else you can think of as one of the NBA’s all-time best shooters.