Duke Recruiting: TJ Power Cuts His List

And Duke’s still in it.

By JD King
Syndication: Worcester Telegram
WORCESTER - TJ Power hugs his teammate after the win. NEPSAC Class AA boys’ basketball championship between Worcester Academy and Bradford Christian Academy Sunday, March 6, 2022. The final score was Worcester Academy 85, Bradford Christian 83.
Christine Peterson/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

TJ Power, the 6-8 forward out of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, has cut his list to five: Duke, UNC, Virginia, Boston College and Iowa. There’s no particular order there.

We watched a few highlight videos tonight and realized something surprising: no dunks. Even when he had an open layup in practice, he declined to dunk.

Not that it matters, but it was striking since mix tapes are all about dunking. In his case, he’s a tremendous shooter and an excellent passer. Wherever he goes, he’ll do well.

Apparently he’s likely to announce fairly early so look for something from him in or around September.

