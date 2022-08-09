The Best NBA Players From NC State

Today State is and has been a middling ACC team for, well, a long time. The Wolfpack has a glorious history though, even if much of it took place decades ago. Everett Case has been gone for nearly 60 years.

Even so, the Pack has put some interesting players in the NBA. Here’s our top five:

David Thompson

Kenny Carr

Thurl Bailey

Spud Webb

Nate McMillan

There were some tough choices. We left Tommy Burleson off, and he was solid before injuries took a toll. Tom Gugliotta was close, along with a few others.

But that’s our five.