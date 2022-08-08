Jon Scheyer Gets A Huge Chicago Treat

If you come from, say, North Carolina to catch a game at Wrigley Field, you’re probably going to think it’s surprisingly cold. It’s only about a mile and a half from Lake Michigan and not naturally a warm place so obviously you’re going to have to deal with cooler weather.

It’s different if you grew up there though. For a guy like Mike Krzyzewski, who is a Chicago native, or his young protege and now his successor as Duke coach, Jon Scheyer, it’s second nature.

And much like it used to be when bullfighting was across the Arizona border in Nogales, but in reverse, if you know the park well, you know where to go if you want to be in the sunny side (you paid extra for the shade in the Plaza de Toros).

For a native like Scheyer, who is a life-long fan, going to Wrigley is a real treat. And getting to throw out the first pitch? How cool would that be?

This cool.