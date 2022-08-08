Jayson Tatum Straps It On For Science

This came out some time ago but we never saw it and it’s worth passing on in case you didn’t either.

It’s former Blue Devil and current Celtics star Jayson Tatum having some fun with ESPN’s Sports Science before he was drafted.

You know how they handicap horses with extra weight to make the races more competitive? It’s not exactly the same thing but it’s still pretty interesting. In this video, ESPN starts to load him up with elements of medieval armor.

It starts with mail, which is heavy but not all that bad, really (although admittedly we haven’t tried to dunk with that much extra weight).

Or at least it’s not too bad compared with a full set of medieval armor.

The whole idea became pointless as soon as guns came along but for swords and knives, it’s a practical, if clumsy solution.

Knights of the Round Ball, on the other hand, usually go to combat with minimal clothes although nowadays also with some padding, so he’s taking on a lot more weight than normal here, not to mention the restriction of motion for his arms.

Nonetheless, Sir Jayson elevates above the rim to dunk, which is bound to be a lot harder than it looks. Even without armor.