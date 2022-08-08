DBR Podcast #436 - Some Summer Hypotheticals

This week has been light on Duke Basketball news, so Jason is here to bring Donald, Sam, and all of you a little game. We are predicting some potentially unlikely outcomes for the 2022-2023 season under new head coach Jon Scheyer.

First up, will new veteran Ryan Young score more than freshman phenom Dereck Lively II? Lively comes in with elite grades on defense and athleticism, not to mention incredible length, but Young is a powerful and experienced college big man.

Next, will Tyrese Proctor be starting for Duke from Day 1? He’s showing up later than the rest of the team this summer, but by all accounts, he could be one of the five most ACC-ready players on the team.

Another fun one about the starting lineup, will Mark Mitchell ever start over Kyle Filipowski?

After the break, will Jeremy Roach not lead the team in assists? He is the point guard, but we know he’s a scorer at heart.

And finally, will any the guys we expect to come back next season ultimately decide to transfer? Jason seems more optimistic than Donald and Sam.

We leave it with birthday wishes from one special Duke fan to another.