Could Cam Reddish Be A Laker?

Former Blue Devil Cam Reddish hasn’t quite found his niche in the NBA yet but he is a talented player with a lot of desirable skills. One that we don’t see mentioned is this: he gets increasingly ruthless as the games grow more intense.

Anyway, apparently the Los Angeles Lakers have long been interested in Reddish and nearly acquired him last season.

And he’s probably have a real opportunity with the Lakers. First, eight players under contract are over the age of 30 and seven of those are over 33. The truth is that the Lakers just aren’t very talented. They do have LeBron James, who is 37 and the injury prone Anthony Davis, who is 29 now, but James is not too far from retirement and he’s slipping and Davis, as noted, is injury prone. Russell Westbrook is still around, but he’s 33 now and he just didn’t work out very well last season.

So for Reddish, Los Angeles could be a tremendous opportunity.

All he has to do now is to get there.