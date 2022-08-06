 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Watch Wendell Moore Totally Embarrass A Defender

This is so cool

By JD King
2022 NBA Summer League - Charlotte Hornets v Minnesota Timberwolves
 LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 16: Wendell Moore Jr. #15 of Minnesota Timberwolves handles the ball during the game against the Charlotte Hornets during the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League on July 16, 2022 at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada 
Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Duke fans got to watch Wendell Moore grow from an uncertain freshman to an immensely poised junior who could help his team in so many ways, both on offense and defense. At times he showed huge athleticism, soaring for powerful dunks or just outrunning guys for a loose ball.

But honestly, we’ve never seen him do this, and we can’t really point to too many guys who have done something quite like this: he fakes the guy guarding him so badly that the guy turns, staggers, and ends up under the basket - as Moore calmly steps back to take a three pointer.

Which he hits.

It was such an impressive move that even the guy he embarrassed congratulated him.

