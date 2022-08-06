Watch Wendell Moore Totally Embarrass A Defender

Duke fans got to watch Wendell Moore grow from an uncertain freshman to an immensely poised junior who could help his team in so many ways, both on offense and defense. At times he showed huge athleticism, soaring for powerful dunks or just outrunning guys for a loose ball.
But honestly, we’ve never seen him do this, and we can’t really point to too many guys who have done something quite like this: he fakes the guy guarding him so badly that the guy turns, staggers, and ends up under the basket - as Moore calmly steps back to take a three pointer.
Which he hits.
It was such an impressive move that even the guy he embarrassed congratulated him.
