Jayson Tatum Turns Savage

And look who he goes savage on!

By JD King
2022 NBA Finals - Game Four
 BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 10: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics stands with his son Deuce during warm ups prior to Game Four of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden on June 10, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. 
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

This is a little mean maybe but still funny.

Former Blue Devil Jayson Tatum went back home to St. Louis to hold a basketball camp at his old school Chaminade Prep, and he brought along his son, Deuce.

You have to think that Tatum enjoyed going home and reconnecting and everything, and that he enjoyed being with the campers. But his interaction here with Deuce?

Welllll....

Jayson Jr. is four and will turn five in November. He’s at the point where he can run down the court with the ball and sort of chunk it.

Or at least maybe he can when his dad isn’t around. Because the elder Tatum walked behind him and waited for him to chunk it. And when Jr. did, Sr. chunked it too - right out of bounds.

It’s a bit mean, as we said, or would be if you didn’t constantly see Tatum loving his son as much as possible.

But it is also pretty funny to see the kid looking around, trying to figure out what just happened.

