Duke Recruiting: Sean Stewart Transfers

Montverde Academy has been good to Duke lately, with RJ Barrett and Dariq Whitehead decamping to Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Now Duke commit Sean Stewart, a rising senior, will leave his hometown of Windermere (the school is also named Windermere) to finish up at Montervde, which is just about a half-hour away. He’ll play for Kevin Boyle who, by the way, coached Kyrie Irving in high school, although at St. Patrick’s in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

So there are a lot of Duke connections at Montverde.

The other intriguing thing is that he’ll be teammates with rising star Cooper Flagg, who, along with his twin brother Ace, have also transferred, in their case from Nokomis Regional High School in Newport, Maine.

The intriguing thing is that Flagg has described Duke as his dream school. Obviously he’ll have plenty of people to talk to about that. He can get Boyle’s impression of Kyrie’s time at Duke (and might even be able to call him if he wanted), Stewart’s impressions, and possibly Whitehead’s and Barrett’s as well.

There are no guarantees in recruiting obviously and it’s not like Duke has a lock on Flagg or his brother. Who knows? But this much you can say: it shouldn’t hurt Jon Scheyer’s chances.