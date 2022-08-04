YouTube Gold: Byron Scott On Trash Talk From Michael Jordan And Larry Bird

As a member of the Showtime era Lakers, Byron Scott had a birds-eye view of some of the greatest players in basketball history. Start with his own teammates: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson and James Worthy, among others.

Then go out: Charles Barkley. Hakeem Olajuwon. Patrick Ewing.

And then go all the way out to Michael Jordan and Larry Bird.

Aside from being two of the greatest players ever, both were also epic trash talkers. In this video, Scott recounts some of their better lines, like Jordan promising to light up a rookie for 50 points and Bird doing his thing, which typically involved telling people what he was going to do and then doing it anyway, or taunting a defender for falling for a fake and flying by.

The funniest part of this video though was his reaction to being guarded by Bill Hanzlik.

It’s clear that Scott relished playing against both guys even as he acknowledges they were on another level. He comes across as a really good guy.