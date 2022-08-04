The Chronicle Looks At Mark Mitchell

Duke’s freshman class is really good and one of the most intriguing players is Mark Mitchell.

The Duke Chronicle takes a look at his game here and color them - or at least writer Andrew Long August - impressed:

“But, speaking of strengths, none were more clearly exemplified than in his 19-point showing at the 2022 McDonald’s All-American Game. Take a look as he receives the ball near the free-throw line and muscles his way to the rim, switching hands for the lay-in finish.

“This is a type of play Mitchell makes often. Catch a pass near, but not next to, the rim. Shrug off a defender with clever dribbling or pure strength. Then pull up for a jumper or put-in with whichever hand is more readily available. He’s a natural lefty, which is unique in itself and will give Scheyer versatility in handling tight, tall defenses in and around the paint.”

We want to see more of him because someone’s weaknesses can be as important as their strengths, but he’s promising.