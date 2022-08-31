DBR Podcast #440 - We Look At Duke Football As The Season Approaches

The DBR Podcast got news late in the day about the injury suffered by Dariq Whitehead. What a bummer. The guys will have plenty to say about it on their next podcast, but this episode is the moment we change our name to the DFR because we are previewing the upcoming season for Mike Elko’s Duke Football team. Author and journalist Jim Sumner has been attending pre-season football practices and he joins the podcast crew to talk about what he has seen and what we can expect from year one of the Elko era.

Plus, after the break, we take a look at the disgusting racist incident that happened to the Duke volleyball team when they played at BYU. We are so proud of the way Duke’s young athletes handled themselves in what was a terrible situation.

We always love hearing from our listeners, so drop us a line at DBR Podcast at Gmail dot com!