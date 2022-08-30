Zion Williamson’s New Role?

One of the most interesting things to watch this NBA season is going to be the Zion Williamson return.

The New Orleans Pelicans have changed dramatically since Williamson last played, having sat out last season due to injury. He’s been used in a lot of different ways already and he’s smart enough, talented enough and skilled enough to play all five positions.

But now that the Pels have improved and upgraded in several ways, the former Duke star can be used like the queen on a chessboard: need a center? Got it. Power forward?Sure. Wing? No problem! Point guard? Why not?

This article argues that New Orleans will use him primarily to exploit mismatches which, given the talent New Orleans now has, makes sense. Brandon Ingram has now become an All-Star. CJ McCollum is a respected NBA point guard. Herb Jones has made a mark already. Trey Murphy too. Jonas Valanciunas is an established big man. Dyson Daniels is promising.

This is a team that could really make a move this year and watching Williamson playing in peak form is going to be fun no matter what they do with him.