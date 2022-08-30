Sonya Curry On Teenage Steph And Seth

Duke had a chance to land Stephen Curry out of high school but passed because they thought he was too small.

They didn’t recruit brother Seth out of high school but after a great freshman year at Liberty, he transferred to Duke and had a solid career as a Blue Devil.

And of course, like Steph, he’s become a premiere three point shooter in the NBA.

Growing up Curry means basketball of course and according to mom Sonya, Steph wasn’t above cheating when they played, something that Seth took exception to and they occasionally ended up in fisticuffs.

They’ve grown up a lot since then and are each other’s biggest cheerleaders in the league. And of course both wear #30 to honor their father, Dell, who wore it during his own NBA career.