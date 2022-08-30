RJ Barrett, Knicks Close In On Extension

Former Blue Devil RJ Barrett is no doubt a happy guy today: he is about to sign a large - but not max - extension to remain with the New York Knicks.

Barrett’s four year deal is reportedly worth $120 million, which is $65 million less than a max contract. Nonetheless, it’s still a very healthy deal and, amazingly, it will be the first time they have signed a multi-year rookie extension since former Florida State point guard Charlie Ward did so near the end of the last century. That’s really an indictment of a mismanaged franchise. You wouldn’t see that with Miami, or Portland or San Antonio.

According to the New York Post, it also changes the parameters of a possible deal with the Utah Jazz for Donovan Mitchell.

Barrett’s name has continually been floated as part of any possible deal, along with draft picks. However, there is also a chance that a proposed deal will include the Lakers, who would like to acquire his Knicks teammate and fellow former Blue Devil Cam Reddish.