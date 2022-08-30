Dariq Whitehead Suffers Injury

In the first real challenge for Jon Scheyer’s Duke program, Dariq Whitehead, perhaps the star of the freshman class, suffered a fracture in his right foot and will be out for a while. Consider it indefinite but Scheyer expects him back this fall, although he’s not clear about when this fall.

Still, he’s expected back so fortunately it doesn’t look like a devastating injury although for Whitehead, emotionally, it may be.

The question now becomes: who steps up? This is a big opportunity for someone to make himself a major part of the rotation.