Dariq Whitehead Suffers Injury

What awful news

By JD King
High School Basketball: Geico High School Nationals-Championship
Apr 2, 2022; Fort Myers, FL, USA; Link Academy Lions forward Jordan Walsh (23) attempts the control the ball against Montverde Academy Eagles guard Dariq Whitehead (0) during the second half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. 
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

In the first real challenge for Jon Scheyer’s Duke program, Dariq Whitehead, perhaps the star of the freshman class, suffered a fracture in his right foot and will be out for a while. Consider it indefinite but Scheyer expects him back this fall, although he’s not clear about when this fall.

Still, he’s expected back so fortunately it doesn’t look like a devastating injury although for Whitehead, emotionally, it may be.

The question now becomes: who steps up? This is a big opportunity for someone to make himself a major part of the rotation.

