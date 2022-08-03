A Look At The Best NBA Players From Clemson

For round #2 of the best of ACC schools in the NBA, we’re doing Clemson. The Tigers are a bit unique because while they have always produced good big men, they haven’t really produced many guards. So this quintet will skew large. And they were all good, long-term NBA players.

Horace Grant - a power forward for the Michael Jordan-era Bulls, he won three rings with the Bulls and a fourth with the Lakers.

Tree Rollins - the first significant Tiger in the NBA, Rollins had an 18-year career and was one of the better rebounders and shot blockers of his era. He was also the last guy to wear Chuck Taylor’s in the NBA.

Elden Campbell - A very big big man at 6-11 and 280, he was one of the few big guys of his era who could bother the massive Shaquille O’Neal.

Larry Nance - Nance famously won the NBA’s first dunk contest and was a reliable and solid power forward for the Phoenix Suns and the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was an outstanding defender and rebounder and his #22 was retired by Cleveland.

Dale Davis - He was really great for the Indiana Pacers where he played from 1991-2000. Just a solid, hard-working power forward. No one ever went wrong with him.

Bonus pick - we’d have to arguably put Mitchell Wiggins on this list. He did well before getting in trouble for cocaine use, for which he was suspended for a season. But his biggest impact was probably as a dad: his son, Andrew, just won a ring with the Golden State Warriors.