RJ Barrett/Donovan Mitchell Update

In New York, the talk of former Duke star RJ Barrett being included for a trade for Utah’s Donovan Mitchell continues.

Barrett has endeared himself to Knicks fans for several things, including playing hard, his tremendous improvement and, this is not to be underestimated, he has always wanted to play in New York and relishes being a Knick.

He’s become the face of the franchise. Trading him would be a major move.

And according to Chris Gallagher over at DailyKnicks.com, it would be a major mistake:

“Keeping RJ Barrett is easily the correct decision to make. A team of Jalen Brunson, Donovan Mitchell, Quentin Grimes, Julius Randle, and Mitchell Robinson would never be anything more than a second-round playoff exit. The Knicks are better off using the duo of Barrett and Mitchell, which could potentially draw an NBA superstar to New York.

“The best path to winning an NBA Championship involves both RJ Barrett and Donovan Mitchell. The Knicks are in a prime position to go out and trade for Mitchell while still having assets to make another move and form a team that could draw in a superstar player, which would lead to title contention.”

He also has some pretty hilarious comments about New York coach Tom Thibodeau which are worth the price of admission by themselves. It’s even funnier when you realize he likes the coach - but only as a coach.

And Thibodeau is an outstanding coach, which is unusual for New York. Getting a solid coach and a good core will help the Knicks return to prominence. Trading Barrett away will not.