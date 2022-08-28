YouTube Gold: Dr. J’s Favorite Dunk Artists

Other than maybe fellow New Yorker Connie Hawkins, Julius Erving was the first truly famous NBA dunk artist.

When he got to the ABA, his desire to dunk was powerful since the NCAA still banned the shot in the early 1970’s, so he admittedly went nuts for a while, trying to dunk everything possible.

In this video, he names his three favorite dunkers of all time. Two of them grew up in North Carolina and two of them played in the Triangle, which accounts for all three.

Discuss!

He also goes on to talk about who got the best dunk ever on him (Hakeem Olajuwon) and the best dunk he ever had on another professional player.

That was Elvin Hayes.

According to the good Dr.(J), Hayes stayed angry about that for years, holding on to it for at least a decade.

They were together for an NBA function when Erving told him he had to let it go and Hayes agreed it was time.

Of course, Erving’s dunks were as impressive as anyone’s have ever been.