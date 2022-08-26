The DBR Podcast is back with Episode 439, and it’s filled with some discussion about some news topics that affect Duke and the ACC. First, we broach the subject of changes that we’d like to see implemented in the new era of Duke Basketball with Jon Scheyer as head coach.

Donald, Jason, and Sam take time to highlight four changes that they hope Jon Scheyer will do as head coach, from non-conference scheduling to taking more 3 pointers. They also discuss ensuring the program has more open door policy and utilizes a deeper bench during games.

After the break, there are some newsworthy topics involving Duke and the ACC. Jordyn Donovan committed to Duke Women’s Basketball, and it’s a big deal. Jon Scheyer, Rachel Baker, and Zach Maurides all made The Athletic’s Top 40 Under 40 for college athletics. And you don’t want to miss what they have to say on what the Big Ten’s astronomical TV deal could mean for Duke and the rest of the ACC

We always love hearing from our listeners, so drop us a line at DBR Podcast at Gmail dot com!