 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jayson Tatum Reveals His Playoff Injury

No wonder he struggled.

By JD King
/ new
2022 NBA Finals - Game Four
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 10: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics falls on the court in the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors during Game Four of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 10, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Former Blue Devil Jayson Tatum took some heat in the playoffs because he didn’t play that well and specifically didn’t shoot that well.

Turns out there was a reason for that: he was playing with a small fracture in his left wrist.

It’s easy to say it’s a small fracture when it’s not yours, but when you’re playing a highly physical game at the highest possible level?

Well that can’t be easy.

So maybe it’s time to revisit the criticisms of Tatum and maybe honor his guts rather than question his performance.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...