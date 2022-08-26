Jayson Tatum Reveals His Playoff Injury

Former Blue Devil Jayson Tatum took some heat in the playoffs because he didn’t play that well and specifically didn’t shoot that well.

Turns out there was a reason for that: he was playing with a small fracture in his left wrist.

It’s easy to say it’s a small fracture when it’s not yours, but when you’re playing a highly physical game at the highest possible level?

Well that can’t be easy.

So maybe it’s time to revisit the criticisms of Tatum and maybe honor his guts rather than question his performance.