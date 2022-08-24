Good News - Zion Williamson Will Be Back For Opening Night

Here’s some good news: Zion Williamson will be ready for opening night, something that the New Orleans Pelicans were no doubt happy to hear.

The team made a surprising run to the playoffs where they pushed Phoenix hard before bowing out.

In Williamson’s absence last year, fellow former Blue Devil Brandon Ingram emerged as a star but there have been plenty of changes since Williamson was forced to the sidelines. Steven Adams is gone. JJ Redick is gone. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is gone. Josh Hart is gone. Lonzo Ball is gone.

And now the Pelicans have CJ McCollum, Devonte Graham, Jose Alvarado, Larry Nance, Jr., Herbert Jones and Trey Murphy.