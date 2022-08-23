Duke Recruiting: Kara Lawson Lands A Major Prospect

Well this is cool: Kara Lawson picked up a major commitment for Duke Women’s Basketball as Jadyn Donovan out of Washington, DC’s Sidwell Friend’s School, committed to Duke on Monday.

As you know, we see rankings as a fairly general tool, but getting a Top Five recruit is never a bad thing and Donovan is seen as #3 in her class.

She’s a 6-0 guard who is an athletic slasher.

She’s a huge deal for Kara Lawson and Duke because she’s the kind of talent who could draw other talented players. She’s also the highest-rated player to commit to the Blue Devils since Lawson took over.