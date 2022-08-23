 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Duke Recruiting: Kara Lawson Lands A Major Prospect

This is a major coup for Lawson and Duke

By JD King
2021 USA Basketball : All-Access
TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 22: Head Coach, Kara Lawson of the USA Women’s National 3x3 Team signals to her team during USAB Womens 3x3 National Team practice at Aomi Urban Sports Park on July 22, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. 
Well this is cool: Kara Lawson picked up a major commitment for Duke Women’s Basketball as Jadyn Donovan out of Washington, DC’s Sidwell Friend’s School, committed to Duke on Monday.

As you know, we see rankings as a fairly general tool, but getting a Top Five recruit is never a bad thing and Donovan is seen as #3 in her class.

She’s a 6-0 guard who is an athletic slasher.

She’s a huge deal for Kara Lawson and Duke because she’s the kind of talent who could draw other talented players. She’s also the highest-rated player to commit to the Blue Devils since Lawson took over.

