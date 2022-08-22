Shaq Weighs In On Zion Williamson’s Condition

Last fall, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’ Neal, who both have faced ridicule over their girth at different points in their careers and after, had a bit of fun at the expense of former Duke star Zion Williamson, with Barkley saying “[l]ooks like me and Shaq had a baby.”

Shaq has changed his tune a bit lately.

As many of us have seen, Williamson appears to be in peak condition. At 6-6 and 285, he’s always been surprisingly big for a basketball player and weight could be a continuing issue for him. He appears to have addressed this by hiring first rate people as chefs and trainers and Shaq has taken notice. Here’s what he said: “Big boy is back, he’s looking good. I’m going with big Zion to dominate this year, not play well, dominate. See, us big guys are sensitive when you start talking about our weight, so I know he coming back with that force to show people,’ Yeah I’m big, but guess what, I’m the best big at being big.”

Maybe that explains his reaction to Barkley’s ridicule of Williamson’s size.

Either way, a healthy Williamson in top condition is going to be a major problem for the rest of the league.