Time To Ride With Duke Coach Jon Scheyer!

If you have a Peloton that is.

By JD King
North Carolina v Duke
DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 05: Associate head coach Jon Scheyer of the Duke Blue Devils looks on prior to the first half of the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium on March 05, 2022 in Durham, North Carolina.
Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Nick Superina, who is a Duke grad and a previous member of DUMB, sent this over and asked us to post it. It sounds like a good time, so those of you who ride Peloton should definitely check this out.

Duke fans with a Peloton—guess what? Jon Scheyer, Head Coach of the Duke Men’s Basketball team has one too, and he will be joining Duke Peloton on a ride on Sunday, August 28th at 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT!

Coach Scheyer chose Hannah Corbin’s on-demand 30 minute Motown Ride from 2/25/22. Join Coach Scheyer and Duke Peloton on the ride right at 10:00 am ET on August 28th so that everyone starts around the same time (don’t join a “session”— just join the regular ride).

Look for Coach Scheyer on the Peloton leaderboard— Jschy23—and remember to ride with the #ForeverDuke Peloton hashtag! Become a member of the Duke Peloton group for more details!

