Time To Ride With Duke Coach Jon Scheyer!

Nick Superina, who is a Duke grad and a previous member of DUMB, sent this over and asked us to post it. It sounds like a good time, so those of you who ride Peloton should definitely check this out.

Duke fans with a Peloton—guess what? Jon Scheyer, Head Coach of the Duke Men’s Basketball team has one too, and he will be joining Duke Peloton on a ride on Sunday, August 28th at 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT!

Coach Scheyer chose Hannah Corbin’s on-demand 30 minute Motown Ride from 2/25/22. Join Coach Scheyer and Duke Peloton on the ride right at 10:00 am ET on August 28th so that everyone starts around the same time (don’t join a “session”— just join the regular ride).

Look for Coach Scheyer on the Peloton leaderboard— Jschy23—and remember to ride with the #ForeverDuke Peloton hashtag! Become a member of the Duke Peloton group for more details!