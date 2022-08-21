Duke’s Best NBA Players

You might think picking Duke’s best players in the NBA would be easy, but it’s not. Not at all.

For instance, Kyrie Irving should be an easy pick, but his personal issues make it less than a sure thing.

Grant Hill is a logical pick but his injury history marred his production.

Shane Battier has low stats but wasn’t called the No-Stat All-Star for nothing.

Zion Williamson is a dazzling talent but injuries have limited his growth.

So what to do? Well, give it your best shot. Here’s ours. Your mileage may vary.