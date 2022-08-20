RJ Barrett, Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors Continue

The Utah Jazz, evidently, are deluded. Why?

Because reports again suggest that they’re talking about trading Donovan Mitchell to the New York Knicks and want former Duke star RJ Barrett - and six first round draft picks.

Just to be clear, when Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was traded from Milwaukee to the Lakers, Milwaukee got Elmore Smith, Brian Winters and two 1975 picks that turned into Dave Meyers and Junior Bridgeman.

In 2007, Boston traded Al Jefferson, Ryan Gomes, Gerald Green, Theo Ratliff, Sebastian Telfair and two 2009 first-round picks to Minnesota for Kevin Garnett.

In 2018, the Spurs and the Raptors worked out a deal that sent Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green to Toronto for DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a first-round draft pick.

Those guys are all Hall of Famers or will be. Donovan Mitchell may be too; he’s a really good player. But six first-round picks? That’s completely insane. He’s good, but he’s not that good.

Leaving that aside, they’d have to part with Barrett, who has emerged as the face of the franchise. It’s just hard to see that all happening.

Of course, if any team would be foolish enough to do that, it’d be the Knicks.