YouTube Gold: Delonte West Is Better

We’re a pretty fractious country right now, but one thing we should all be able to agree on is this: our mental health system needs some work. Case in point: Delonte West.

The former St. Joe’s and NBA star had a pretty good career, but a bipolar disorder finished that (he disputes the diagnosis). Many of you have seen the videos of him homeless and trying to just get through a day.

He’s not the only one of course. Former Tar Heel Clifford Rozier had major issues. Kevin Love managed to continue his NBA career despite his troubles but Royce White’s never got going. Poor Norm Cook was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and his life fell apart.

That looked like it might be West’s fate too. Fortunately, he appears to have gotten his life together again and has at least a way forward.

Part of that has to be credited to Dallas Mav’s owner Mark Cuban, who took responsibility for West and got him help when he desperately needed it.

West is incredibly fortunate that someone who had the means stepped up to help him when he could not help himself. We hope he can maintain and continue to rebuild his life, and we also hope we can find a way to help others as well.