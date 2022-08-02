The Chronicle On Jayden Schutt

You may have noticed that we’re pretty psyched about freshman Jayden Schutt (pronounced Shoot: have fun with that, Crazies).

We grew intrigued because it was evident that he was much more committed than most kids his age and we want to see how far he can take that.

This article in the Duke Chronicle is a pretty good starting point for the exceptional young shooter.

Here's a quick excerpt: “Schutt was often talked about as being possibly the best shooter in his high school class, and his output in high-caliber matchups in his career thus far show he is ready for the next level. Though not the biggest or most physically imposing shooting guard—à la Trevor Keels—the 6-foot-4, 175-pound newcomer has a strong foundation and a polished shooting form that will make him a deep threat opponents will have to be wary of when he’s on the floor.“

In the most basic terms, our hunch is that he’s a hardass and those guys are hard to keep off the court.