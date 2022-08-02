 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Duke Recruiting: MacKenzie Mgbako Update

The big guy is off to a new school

By JD King
Nike Hoop Summit
PORTLAND, OREGON - APRIL 08: MacKenzie Mgbako #6 of World Team shoots against Kyle Filipowski #5 of USA Team in the third quarter during the Nike Hoop Summit at Moda Center on April 08, 2022 in Portland, Oregon.
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Duke commit Mackenzie Mgbako is moving to a new high school: he’s leaving Gill St. Bernard’s to spend his senior year at Roselle Catholic. But what’s kind of cool is his reasoning: “I transferred to Roselle because I felt it was the best fit for my brother [Ethan] and I [with] me going into my senior year and him going into his freshman, It’s not far from home [in Newark] at all and I’ve worked out there since eighth grade.”

How cool is that? Not to knock anyone else, but giving your little brother as part of your reason to transfer is not something everyone would do. It also suggests a certain level of maturity and, well as Coach has always said, a sense of being part of something bigger than yourself. We hope he finds it at Duke but it also sounds like he already has.

