The Duke Chronicle Looks At Christian Reeves

We were really thrilled when Christian Reeves committed to Duke. Although he’s expected to redshirt, the 6-11 Reeves has considerable potential.
He is a solid defender, has serious offensive potential, and playing against Dereck Lively, Kyle Filipowski and Ryan Young will help him a lot this year, whether he sits out or not.
The problem Reeves faces is simple: at 210, he’s pencil thin (Liveley’s no thicker but he’s a bit more advanced at this point). A year of lifting weights and banging against the other bigs will only help.
The Duke Chronicle takes a look at where he is and where he might go. It’s worth a year’s wait.
