The Duke Chronicle Looks At Christian Reeves

He’s young and raw but man does he have potential

By JD King
/ new
Syndication: The Fayetteville Observer
Oak Hill center Christian Reeves (30) blocks a shot against St.Vincent-St.Mary’s during the Canton Play By Play Classic at the Canton Civic Center in Canton, Ohio, on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.
Phil Masturzo / USA TODAY NETWORK

We were really thrilled when Christian Reeves committed to Duke. Although he’s expected to redshirt, the 6-11 Reeves has considerable potential.

He is a solid defender, has serious offensive potential, and playing against Dereck Lively, Kyle Filipowski and Ryan Young will help him a lot this year, whether he sits out or not.

The problem Reeves faces is simple: at 210, he’s pencil thin (Liveley’s no thicker but he’s a bit more advanced at this point). A year of lifting weights and banging against the other bigs will only help.

The Duke Chronicle takes a look at where he is and where he might go. It’s worth a year’s wait.

