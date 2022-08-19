YouTube Gold: The Boston-Phoenix 30T Thriller

One of the greatest games in NBA history - the greatest, some say - was the triple overtime game in the 1976 Finals between Boston and Phoenix.

Boston had rebuilt around John Havlicek, JoJo White and Dave Cowens following the 1969 retirement of Bill Russell and had won a championship in 1974, the first without Russell.

Phoenix was surging though. With a core of Ricky Sobers, Gar Heard, Dick Van Arsdale, Paul Westphal and rookie Alvin Adams, who surprised many with his poise and mature game.

Even the highlights are riveting. Whether it’s John Havlicek rushing up court for a critical basket, JoJo White hitting big shot after big shot or Gar Heard hitting a sensational shot for a second overtime that will remind Duke fans of the shot that Gene Banks hit to put the UNC game into overtime in his final game in Cameron, there’s more passion and intensity in this clip than you will believe.

There’s even a completely bizarre sequence where a fan rushes the court and tackles official Richie Powers.

By the way, look for Westphal’s surreal shot near the end of the triple overtime.

All in all, this game has to be a serious contender for the greatest NBA game of all time. It’s pretty unbelievable.