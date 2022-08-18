Duke Recruiting: The Race For Bronny

It’s been building for a while but now the whole Bronny James thing is heating up.

Everyone who visits this site, or any basketball site, knows who LeBron James is. If by any chance you don’t know, his son is an outstanding high school guard, generally seen as a 4-Star prospect.

He’s been the subject of speculation for a few years now and as his recruitment begins to take shape, a few schools are starting to come up. Basically it’s Southern Cal, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Rutgers and Memphis.

And Duke and UNC?

Duke was long linked to Bronny because of former coach Mike Krzyzewski’s relationship with his father, having coached him in the Olympics, but obviously Coach K has retired so that is a different dynamic.

It’s still early and so far only NCCU has officially offered. As LeBron says, the kid hasn’t even taken a visit yet or really talked to many coaches. But in a classic bit of modern sports, David Thompson of the Fayetteville Observer reports that the race is already being handicapped. For what it’s worth, Duke is behind Oregon, UNC and UCLA but ahead of Kentucky, Kansas and Ohio State.