DBR Podcast #438: The King Of The Geeks!

If you have listened to the Duke Basketball Report podcast team’s previews of Duke games, you have heard them talk about the advanced metrics built by basketball stats guru Ken Pomeroy. So, you can probably imagine the team was geeking out when they got to speak to this week’s guest, Ken himself.

Their discussion mostly focuses on Ken’s rankings and how they have changed the way so many people (including a lot of coaches) watch college hoops, but he also gives us some insight into what has made Duke so special over the years and he has some thoughts on what the brand new Jon Scheyer era will bring.

Plus, the guys take a few moments to reflect on the remarkable life of Janet Hill, pointing out that she was much, much, much more to Duke than just Grant Hill’s mother.

Make sure you send some topics of discussion and questions to the pod at DBR Podcast at Gmail dot com!