Justise Winslow Update

Justise Winslow seemed like a sure-fire NBA prospect coming out of Duke. He was highly prized; the Celtics had proposed a huge trade to get him which was turned down by Miami.

Injuries have made Winslow’s path more difficult than it should have been and led to him being traded to Memphis. Later he signed with the L.A. Clippers and in February, he was traded to the Portland Trailblazers. Overall last season, he played 48 games which was up from the two seasons prior where he played 11 and 26 respectively.

Just 26, Winslow still has time to revive his career. He’s an excellent all-around player, an outstanding passer and a willing defender. And his versatility and toughness should earn him a solid shot in Portland.

The biggest thing for him is just staying healthy. If he can make a significant contribution to the Blazers this season, things will start looking up.