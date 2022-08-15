Virginia Tech’s Finest NBA Players

Most of Virginia Tech’s basketball success has come since joining the ACC, but they had some solid players back in the day, too. This is a program that seems like it may have its best days ahead.
Here are our nominees for the five best NBA players from Virginia Tech.
- Dell Curry - a sweet shooting guard for Charlotte, among other NBA teams, Curry is now probably more famous for being the father of Steph and Seth, who are certainly the best shooting pair of brothers in NBA history and at the very top of the current list of three point shooters as well. like Dell, they wear #30.
- Dorian Finney-Smith - He only spent two seasons in Blacksburg but it was clear that he was amazingly versatile. He’s been a great asset for the Dallas Mavericks.
- Bimbo Coles - when Virginia Tech upset Georgetown in the mid-80’s, John Thompson said something like “we may see him again.” And we did - on the ‘88 Olympic team. He went on to a solid but not spectacular NBA career.
- Allan Bristow - A mostly average player but the Hokies don’t have that many great NBA players.
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker - Still just 23, Alexander-Walker has been erratic but shown a lot of potential as a scorer. He’s currently with the Utah Jazz and given the size of Utah’s rebuild, he should get major minutes this season.
