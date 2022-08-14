Is Bobby Hurley’s Assist Record Eternal?

Bobby Hurley played at Duke from 1989-1993 and during his time in Durham, he racked up 1,076 assists. That record may be unbreakable for several reasons.

First, the obvious: talented players don’t stay for four years very often anymore.

But secondly, Hurley played for five seasons.

Well, not literally. But he played 140 games at Duke, and the Blue Devils played in 20 post-season games. Hurley started in all of them and that’s a huge obstacle for anyone to overcome.

Still, some guys aren’t too far off and interestingly, his two closest competitors in the all-time assists category are Triangle rivals: Ed Cota was close with 1,030 and Chris Corchiani had the record for a while with 1,038.

And Cota was close in games played with 138, but he was still 46 assists behind. Kameron Langley actually played more games for NC A&T - 148 - but he was 174 assists behind Hurley with 903.

We could see a guy like Cassius Winston, who played at Michigan State and who was a bit of a basketball savant, doing it, but he came up short too with 890.

Hurley has held the record now for nearly 30 years. Someone will challenge the record eventually but the last player to top 1,000 was Jason Brickman at LIU-Brooklyn in 2014.

Records are made to be broken, obviously, but this one is gong to be tough to top.