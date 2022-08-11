Duke Recruiting: New 2024 Prospects Emerge

Much has been made of Jon Scheyer’s early recruiting success, including a loaded 2023 group that may still “power up” (pun very much intended). In the 2025 class, Duke appears to be trending in the right direction with top talent, including the twin sons of Blue Devil great Carlos Boozer and phenom Cooper Flagg.

But what about 2024?

If things seem a bit quieter on that front, that’s because they have been. As recently as the early summer, Duke had been surprisingly stingy with its scholarship offers in 2024. But that may be changing.

In late July, 4* James Brown received a Duke offer. The 6-foot-10 center hails from the Chicago area, where the Blue Devils have had plenty of recent recruiting success, and listed Duke as one of his childhood dream schools. Recent reporting has indicated Brown will take an official visit to Duke this fall, but there will be competition for his services just down the road in Chapel Hill.

Meanwhile, another new name on the radar is 5* Trentyn Flowers. Flowers has explicitly said that Duke was his dream school growing up, and recently said Duke has been amongst the teams he’s heard from the most. With North Carolina and Kentucky the other two schools on that list, the battle for Flowers’ services could come down to the blue bloods.

Other known offers for the 2024 class include 5*s Tre Johnson, Nassir Cunningham, and Bryson Tucker, and top 4*s Dylan Harper and Darren Harris. Cunningham, Johnson, Tucker and Flowers are each potential Top 5 players in the class, while Harper, Harris, and Brown have the potential to develop into 5* caliber players themselves.

With Scheyer’s penchant for securing early commitments (two of the four current members of the 2023 recruiting class committed before the end of their first semester as a junior, and the others before the end of their junior seasons), it wouldn’t be surprising for Duke to secure verbal pledges before the end of the calendar year. But Duke’s roster may be slightly less projectable in 2024 given that, outside of Mackenzie Mgbako, members of the Blue Devil’s 2023 class aren’t seen as surefire one-and-dones as has been common for recent 5* Blue Devils recruits.

Momentum in Duke’s 2024 class may be tied to how successful the 2023 class is in their senior seasons, and whether a players like Sean Stewart, Caleb Foster, and Jared McCain draw the eyes of NBA scouts and open up obvious playing time for top 2024 talent.