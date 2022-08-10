The Duke Chronicle Looks At Dariq Whitehead

For most of us laymen, we see a player and think that guy’s pretty good - and then they don’t make the NBA.

Pat Riley or Jerry West can see a guy who’s obscure and see how he could. Most of us? We can’t.

But almost all of us can see the guys who are really talented and who have worked hard and who clearly are NBA caliber.

And that’s the case with Dariq Whitehead.

He’s got a man’s body, he’s highly athletic, can score from just about anywhere, and he shares the ball.

Toss in defense and you have a very promising player.

The Chronicle has a piece up on Whitehead in their continuing series about this year’s Duke team. Here’s part of what Sam Mickenberg said about the rising young star:

“In this final clip from the 2021 City of Palms tournament, all three levels of Whitehead’s scoring are on display. First, he pulls out a step-back three, a key move in order to create enough space from the defender to put up a good attempt. Second, the forward does a clean crossover, showing both his smooth handles and his ability to create space, before draining the easy mid-range jumper. Lastly, the 18-year-old shows flashes of his speed on the fast break, getting ahead of the opponents after a steal and then flying in for the easy dunk.”

He has the potential to be really, really good.