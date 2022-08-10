The Best NBA Players From Florida State

Once you get past the original ACC schools - Georgia Tech is stretching it but they didn’t really have much NBA success before joining the ACC - it gets trickier, partly because some of those schools have had minimal basketball success and some of them had great players deep in the past. But here we go with Florida State.

Dave Cowens - Not just an FSU great, but an NBA great. Cowens burned with intensity and overcame more talented players. Later he got bored with basketball but when he was great, he was truly great.

Charlie Ward - not a spectacular player but a very, very good point guard.

Sam Cassell - We’d be tempted to include him simply for his era-defining “cheese and wine crowd” crack about the Dean Dome, but he earned it with outstanding play.

Scottie Barnes - It’s really early, but Barnes has shown he’s an elite player and he earned his way on to this list.

Al Thornton - He had a solid career for a few years before leaving the NBA to play abroad. Not a great player, but Florida State really hasn’t had a ton of great NBA players. To borrow from Mark Cuban, someone has to get the doughnuts.