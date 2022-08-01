Bethany Is Doing Something Cool And You Can Get Some Very Cool Duke Stuff To Help Out

Our pal Bethany Peters asked us to tell you that she is raising money with Team World Vision to help kids in South Sudan get clean water. She’s done this for several years and really passionate about it.

This year she has some great auction items as you’ll see below, including two really cool Duke items which Blue Devil fans will covet (and as of this posting they are very cheap). We hope you’ll consider helping her out. Getting water to kids who really need it is an incredibly cool thing to do.

Here’s Bethany in her own words:

“I am running the Hood to Coast Relay to support clean water efforts in South Sudan. With over $1M raised and only 3 weeks to go, my Team World Vision is on its way to our $1.5M goal. $50 brings clean water to one child. All proceeds will be donated to Bethany’s campaign.

“This 1998-99 season Duke Basketball poster was signed Fall of 1998. Several first round draft picks emerged from this team, including Elton Brand, Will Avery, Trajan Langdon, Corey Maggette, and Shane Battier.

“Also, this framed image of “The Shot” will make your collection. Signed by both players, this unique angle shows Christian Laettner up close. #52/1000.

“One more cool note: Lopez Lomong, a former Lost Boy, wanted to give back to his home country and this is why Team World Vision started running HTC 10 years ago. Lopez went on to become the USA flag bearer at the Beijing olympics- where Mike Krzyzewski and Team USA won gold.

“Brittany Morreale, Lopez’s wife, is my team’s celebrity runner. Further, if I raise the most money on my team, I can have Brittany run a leg for me in the relay.”

It’s a pretty cool, selfless thing to do, which is what Bethany does, and why we’re always happy to help out.