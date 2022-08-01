Quin Snyder’s House Is On The Market...If You Have About $13 Million

Former Blue Devil Quin Snyder resigned as the coach of the Utah Jazz in early June and since he’s not coaching there anymore, there’s no reason to keep his house.

Side note: the standard joke about becoming an NBA coach? Rent.

Not the case for Snyder, who has listed his house and it’s just spectacular. It has a view of Mount Olympus, huge amounts of natural light and big, open rooms. The closet space is surreal. And the shower?

Fuggetaboutit.

Here is part of the description of the house from UtahRealEstate.com along with tons of pictures you can scroll through.

Magnificent modern farmhouse nestled in a picturesque mountain setting of serene tranquility, panoramic views and privacy. The gated grounds offer everything and more to keep kids and adults entertained. There are fabulous walkways, gardens, extensive covered patios, decks, a resort style infinity edge saltwater pool with waterfall, a sport and pickleball court, putting green and stunning full valley, sunset and Mt. Olympus views. The home designer, James Carroll, placed giant view windows to literally bring the rock face of Mt. Olympus into the main living spaces of the home. A circular drive court leads to the wide front veranda and main entrance.

It goes on, but you get the idea. You can scroll through the pictures. The only question we have is why he would want to live anywhere else? It’s gorgeous.