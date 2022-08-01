DBR Podcast #435 - Jack White Drops By!

It’s a DBR Podcast episode of firsts: first time we’ve had an Australian on the show, that’s former Blue Devil and now Denver Nugget Jack White, and first time Sam has done this thing solo.

Jack goes deep on coming back to the States after a couple of years in Australia and his experience on the Australian national team (“the Boomers”). He is on a two-way contract but the Nuggets seem excited to use him. He also reflects on how cool it was to play for Melbourne in the NBL before his shot with the NBA

Regarding his time at Duke, Jack is one of the rare players to join a high-profile team and stick around for four years as an energy guy off the bench, so he has some rare insight about what that decision meant to him.

We should be back soon to discuss the latest practice footage, and as always, email the podcast at dbrpodcast at gmail.com with all of your thoughts and questions!