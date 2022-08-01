 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

YouTube Gold: Bill Russell Day

Bill Russell could never be explained by one video.

By JD King
76ers v Celtics Russell
BOSTON, MA - 1964: Bill Russell #6 of the Boston Celtics goes for a block against the Philadelphia 76ers during the 1964 NBA Game at Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
Photo by Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images

With the passing of Bill Russell this weekend, a man of immense character and complexity, we thought the thing to do for today’s Gold would be to, as much as possible, let him speak for himself. Enjoy, remember, and honor #6.

Russell in action

General Russ

Bill Russell on Wilt Chamberlain

Bill Russell and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Civil Rights

Commercials

