YouTube Gold: Bill Russell Day

With the passing of Bill Russell this weekend, a man of immense character and complexity, we thought the thing to do for today’s Gold would be to, as much as possible, let him speak for himself. Enjoy, remember, and honor #6.
Russell in action
- 1969 NBA Finals Gm. 7 Celtics vs. Lakers (4th Quarter)
- Bill Russell vs Wilt Chamberlain Duel Game 3 of 1964 Finals
- Bill Russell Block Art
- The Real GOAT? Bill Russell Game 6 Highlights vs Lakers (1963 NBA Finals) - 12 Pts, 24 Reb, 9 Ast!
- Wilt Chamberlain vs Bill Russell Brawl in Game 2 of 1966 ECF
General Russ
- Bill Russell Talks About a Brilliant Defensive Strategy
- This game has always been, and will always be, about buckets
- Bill Russell Explains Why (And Shows How) He Dunked over Everyone
- Magic Johnson, Bill Russell, and Larry Bird Share A Funny Moment Together
- ‘’I would kick your ass’’ -Bill Russell || 2017 NBA Award
- Bill Russell Funny Moments
Bill Russell on Wilt Chamberlain
- Bill Russell On Wilt Chamberlain and their RIVALRY
- Jordan, Wilt and Russell discuss who the GOAT is
- Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain Interview
Bill Russell and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
- Bill Russell on How He Would Guard Kareem’s Skyhook
- Bill Russell vs. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
- Wilt Chamberlain ON Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bill Russell
Civil Rights
- Bill Russell on Muhammad Ali, and the Civil Rights movement
- BILL RUSSELL AND KAREEM ABDUL JABBAR AT THE FAMOUS CLEVELAND SUMMIT WITH MUHAMMAD ALI
Commercials
- Long Distance Telephone Commercial (Bill Russell, 1973)
- Bill Russell - Bell System Commercial (1973)
- AT&T Commercial with Bill Russell
- Bill Russell Plays The Word Association Game | The Dick Cavett Show
- It’s Not Complicated Up Top Outtakes AT&T Commercial
- 1977 Bill Russell Fran Tarkenton Bell System Commerical
- NBA (1998) Television Commercial - I Love This Game - Bill Russell
