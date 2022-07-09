Brotherhood Summer League Update: Williams, Moore And Keels All Debut

Friday was a big day for Blue Devil rookies in the NBA.

Mark Williams got his first action with Charlotte, scoring just five points in 19 minutes, but grabbing eight rebounds and blocking two shots.

Trevor Keels got 25 minutes with the Knicks but shot just 1-8. However, he also had six rebounds and four steals, which probably impressed new coach Tom Thibodeau.

And finally, Wendell Moore played well for the Timberwolves, getting 26 minutes, shooting 4-9 for 10 points. He also had four rebounds.

The thing about summer play is that it’s essentially analytical: teams are trying to figure out what they have. The last thing it’s about is winning and losing per se (although competitive desire is surely one of the things they look at).

Incidentally, both Moore and Keels have signed their rookie contracts. Moore got a rookie scale contract for $11,839,563 from Minnesota while Keels is on a two-way deal with the Knicks.

AJ Griffin has signed as well.